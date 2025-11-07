Explosion at mosque in Indonesia injures dozens

Dozens of people have been injured in an explosion in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

The blast occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex, police said.

Officers are investigating the cause of the explosion in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, the city's police chief told a televised press conference.

Fifty-four people have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, he said. Their injuries range from minor to serious, and include burns.

Local news channels showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque did not show extensive damage.

