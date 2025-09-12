Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been captured, Trump says

President Donald Trump on Friday said the suspect in the Charlie Kirk murder has been captured.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Mr Trump told Fox News.

Mr Trump said a minister who is also involved with law enforcement turned in the suspect to authorities.

Mr Kirk's killer eluded police and federal agents for more than 24 hours after Wednesday's shooting, in which a sniper fired a single gunshot at the popular right-wing commentator during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

On Thursday, US investigators said they had found the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used to kill Mr Kirk and released images of a "person of interest" wearing a black top, black sunglasses and a dark baseball cap.

Mr Kirk was a staunch ally of President Trump and is credited with persuading large numbers of younger men to vote for him in last year's election.

"He had a big impact on the election," Mr Trump said. "I got so many young voters ... no Republicans [have] ever gotten anything close... I give him so much credit."

Mr Kirk was also a deeply divisive figure who frequently espoused racist and sexist viewpoints, as well as Islamophobic opinions.

The State Department on Thursday warned foreign visa applicants and holders that they could be denied a US visa or deported if they celebrate Mr Kirk's killing or make light of it.