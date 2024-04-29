Today's best photos: From a makeshift cinema in Rafah to horse riding in Versailles

More from The National:
Sunday's best photos: From ritual festival in Pakistan to schoolchildren in Gaza
Saturday's best photos: From migrants in English Channel to biking during sunset
Friday's best photos: From elections in India to the Moulin Rouge in Paris
Thursday's best photos: From Liberation Day in Rome to a heatwave in Myanmar
Wednesday's best photos: From indigenous demonstrators in Brasilia to orange skies over Athens
Tuesday's best photos: From swimming in Dhaka to makeshift homes in Manila
Updated: April 29, 2024, 11:32 AM