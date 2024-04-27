Today's best photos: From migrants in English Channel to biking during sunset

More from The National:
Friday's best photos: From elections in India to the Moulin Rouge in Paris
Thursday's best photos: From Liberation Day in Rome to a heatwave in Myanmar
Wednesday's best photos: From indigenous demonstrators in Brasilia to orange skies over Athens
Tuesday's best photos: From swimming in Dhaka to makeshift homes in Manila
Monday's best photos: From protests in Colombia to coral conservatory in the Netherlands
Sunday's best photos: From Verstappen at China's Grand Prix to Scarborough Sci Fi weekend