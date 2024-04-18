UN Security Council to vote on granting Palestine full membership in world body

The UN Security Council prepared on Thursday to vote on granting Palestine full membership in the world body, despite the veto-wielding US having made it clear it will not support the motion.

"As you also know, we've long called on the Palestinian Authority to undertake necessary reforms to establish the attributes of readiness for statehood and note that Hamas, which is, as you all know, a terrorist organisation, is currently exerting power and influence in Gaza which would be an integral part of the envisioned state in this resolution, and for that reason the United States is voting no on this proposed Security Council resolution", the US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Palestine currently holds observer status in the world body, meaning it has the right to speak but has no voting power on resolutions. It first applied for full membership in 2011.

Two weeks ago, the delegation from the State of Palestine submitted a letter to the Secretary General requesting the renewal of its application for full membership.

Following this request, the UN Security Council established a committee to review the matter, which on Tuesday released a report indicating that the 15 members of the council are split on whether to endorse Palestine as a full member.

Nine votes are needed to introduce a resolution on membership status to the 15-member UN Security Council. If it is approved, the resolution then moves to the General Assembly, where it requires a two-thirds vote in favour.

According to UN diplomats, Palestinians have support from eight Security Council members, including Russia, China, Algeria, Malta, France, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, Mozambique and Guyana, while the UK, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland are expected to abstain. It is still not clear how Ecuador will vote.

Israel's ambassador Gilad Erdan said Palestine does not meet the criteria for full UN membership, which he outlined as having a permanent population, defined territory, government and capacity to enter relations with other states.

Riyad Mansour optimistic about Palestine becoming full member of UN – video

Riyad Mansour optimistic about Palestine becoming full member of UN

“Who is the council voting to 'recognise' and give full membership status to? Hamas in Gaza? The Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Nablus? Who?” he asked.

“The only thing that a forced unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state will do is to make any future negotiations almost impossible.”

The US, Israel's strongest ally on the council, has said that establishing an independent Palestinian state should happen through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and not at the UN.

Ziad Abu Amr, the special representative for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, asked the US how seeking full UN membership would damage the prospects of peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

“How could this recognition and this membership harm international peace and security?” he said before the Security Council.

“Those who are trying to disrupt and hinder the adoption of such a resolution … are not helping the prospects of peace between Palestinians and Israelis and the prospects for peace in the Middle East in general.”

Algeria tabled the resolution for the admission of the State of Palestine as member of the UN that will be voted on today 5pm. History coming full circle after the PLO had declared independence of the State of Palestine during its meeting in Algiers in 1988. — Ambassador Majed Bamya 🇵🇸 (@majedbamya) April 18, 2024

Mr Abu Amr said full Palestinian UN membership was not an alternative to serious political negotiations to enact a two-state solution and resolve other pending issues.

“This resolution will grant hope to the Palestinian people hope for a decent life within an independent state,” he said.

Current US legislation requires the Biden administration to either veto any such UN resolution or cut off funding to the Palestinian Authority.

“In last month's $1.2 trillion US congressional funding bill, a clause was made to say that the PA would not be able to receive any money from this fund if they obtain full UN membership,” Maya Ungar, UN analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The National.

According to The Intercept, leaked US State Department cables said that the Biden administration remained of the “view that the most expeditious path towards a political horizon for the Palestinian people is in the context of a normalisation agreement between Israel and its neighbours”.

“We believe this approach can tangibly advance Palestinian goals in a meaningful and enduring way,” The Intercept cited the cables as saying.

“We therefore urge you not to support any potential Security Council resolution recommending the admission of ‘Palestine’ as a UN member state, should such a resolution be presented to the Security Council for a decision in the coming days and weeks.”