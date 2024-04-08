Live Blog
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese border village of Tayr Harfa on April 6, 2024. (Photo by KAWNAT HAJU / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon amid fears of an all-out war

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to give a speech on Monday afternoon

Live Blog
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Iranian Foreign Minister visits Syria a week after embassy attack
  • Israeli airstrikes continue in southern Lebanon
  • Gallant says troops left Khan Younis to prepare for missions including Rafah
  • Palestinian dies after 38 years in Israeli prisons
  • Third UAE aid ship arrives at Egyptian port
  • Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Western ships
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,175 dead and 75,886 injured
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
COMMENT
Updated: April 08, 2024, 9:47 AM