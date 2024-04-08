Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon amid fears of an all-out war

<p><span style="color: rgb(47, 47, 47);">The Israeli army said it killed a commander in Hezbollah’s Al Radwan commando force in an air strike on a compound apparently used by the unit in Al Sultanya village, southern Lebanon.&nbsp;</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(47, 47, 47);">Three people were killed in the strike, Lebanese state news agency (NNA) reported. "More than 10 families lost their homes" due to damage sustained in the attack, NNA said. </span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(47, 47, 47);">The bombings, now almost daily, come as Israel says it is mobilising more troops for a new phase of war on its northern border with Lebanon, where it has spent months exchanging fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/04/08/hezbollah-commander-killed-in-strike-on-southern-lebanon-israel-says/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(47, 47, 47);"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>