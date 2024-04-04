Live Blog
Posters depicting victims of an air strike on the consular annex of the Iranian embassy's headquarters in Damascus are displayed during a memorial service for them at the premises in the Syrian capital on April 3, 2024. AFP

Israel-Gaza war live: Iran’s Khamenei says Israel's 'desperate efforts won't save them'

An Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus killed seven members of the IRGC

  • Iran’s Khamenei says Israel will be ‘slapped’ for lethal Syria strike
  • Dawn air strikes kill eight in Rafah
  • Israel struck aid workers 'systematically', WCK founder says
  • Biden to speak with Netanyahu on Thursday
  • Return of displaced Gazans a key issue blocking truce deal, Qatar says
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,975, with 75,577 injured
Updated: April 04, 2024, 4:37 AM