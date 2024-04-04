Israel-Gaza war live: Iran’s Khamenei says Israel's 'desperate efforts won't save them'

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/5BDM2GAT56GQRJXMYDFWCVVBBI.jpg"><figcaption>Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. AFP</figcaption></figure><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel&nbsp;would "be slapped" after an air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">The funeral ceremony of the IRGC members will be held on Friday, coinciding with the annual Quds Day, which will see Iranian people march in support of Palestinians and against&nbsp;Israel, Iranian media report.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">"The defeat of the Zionist regime in Gaza will continue and this regime will be close to decline and dissolution," Mr Khamenei said in a speech to the country's officials in Tehran.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">"Desperate efforts like the one they committed in Syria will not save them from defeat. Of course, they will also be slapped for that action."</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">Mr Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, urged people to take to the streets for this year's Quds Day event.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">"If in previous years, Quds Day was celebrated only in Islamic countries, this year, most likely, Quds Day will also be celebrated in non-Islamic countries," he added.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">He also said he hoped for a day that "the Muslim world can celebrate the destruction of&nbsp;Israel".</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">- </span><em style="color: rgb(33, 37, 41);">AFP</em></p>