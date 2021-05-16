Two dead and scores injured as gallery collapses at Israeli synagogue

At least two people were killed and more than 160 rushed to hospital when a gallery at an Israeli synagogue collapsed on Sunday, weeks after the country had its worst civilian disaster with dozens killed at a Jewish celebration.
A boy, aged 12, and a man, 40, died when the highest row of the gallery gave way at the building in Givat Zeev, a settlement north of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.
Israel Weingarten, one of the first paramedics on the scene, said he saw "a lot of people running outside from the building and a lot of screaming, and people asking for help".
"The tribune [stands] just fell down," Mr Weingarten told The National. "Men and boys, there were fathers and sons standing there on the tribune, who were praying."
Dozens of ambulances took 167 injured people to hospitals, the Magen David Adom paramedic service said.
Members of the security forces and rescuers in hard hats were at the scene, while ultra-Orthodox men and boys prayers near by.
Inside the synagogue, which was still under construction, plastic chairs were scattered and dozens of black hats lay abandoned.
The collapse happened as hundreds of worshippers gathered to celebrate Shavuot, a Jewish spring holiday.
It came less than three weeks after 45 worshippers, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, died during an annual pilgrimage at Mount Meron in northern Israel.
An estimated 100,000 people had travelled to the site for Lag BaOmer festivities, when some fell and were crushed to death by the crowds.
The April 29 accident was the deadliest civilian disaster in Israel's history, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare a day of national mourning and promise an investigation.
• There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
• Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day.
• In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online.
• If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access.
• For more information visit the library network's website.
Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6
Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Kerb weight: 1580kg
Price: From Dh750k
On sale: via special order
Premier Futsal 2017 Finals
Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side
Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho
Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes
Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs
Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo
Telugu Tigers: Deco
Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado
Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman
Based: Dubai
Launched: September 2019
Sector: health technology
Stage: seed
Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi
Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.
1st Test: Brisbane, Nov 23-27
2nd Test: Adelaide, Dec 2-6
3rd Test: Perth, Dec 14-18
4th Test: Melbourne, Dec 26-30
5th Test: Sydney, Jan 4-8
Director: Ismael Ferroukhi
Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani
3 stars
Price, base / as tested Dh460,000
Engine 8.4L V10
Transmission Six-speed manual
Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm
Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km
Goalkeepers Henderson, Pickford, Pope.
Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Dier, Gomez, Keane, Maguire, Maitland-Niles, Mings, Saka, Trippier, Walker.
Midfielders Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Winks.
Forwards Abraham, Barnes, Calvert-Lewin, Grealish, Ings, Kane, Rashford, Sancho, Sterling.
