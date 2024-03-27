Four sentenced to death over 2013 assassination of Tunisian politician Chokri Belaid

Four people have been sentenced to death over the assassination of prominent Tunisian leftist politician and lawyer Chokri Belaid.

Prosecutors also handed down sentences ranging from two to 120 years to the remaining 19 defendants. Five were not sentenced due to previous convictions in terrorism-related cases.

A total of 23 people were charged with carrying out and abetting the assassination, Aymen Chtiba, deputy public prosecutor in the antiterrorism judicial division said on Wednesday on state-owned TV station Al Wataniya.

Mr Belaid, leader of the leftist Democratic Patriots Unified Party, better known as Watad, was shot and killed outside his home in February 2013.

He was one of the most vocal critics of Ennahda, the ruling party at the time.

Since the assassination 11 years ago, investigations have stalled. Uncovering the motives and the masterminds behind the operation has been difficult due to a number of reasons, including the country's politically charged environment and security situation due to terrorist attacks and activities by ISIS affiliates in North Africa.

Throughout the years, Ennahda has faced several allegations, including that it was complicit in the assassination of political opponents by an alleged “secret apparatus” within state security institutions.

The allegations were namely made by Mr Belaid, Mohamed Brahmi, another politician assassinated in July of the same year, and the Defence Committee, which was formed by the families of the assassinated politicians.

Ennahda also faced allegations of undermining the independence of the judiciary and being the primary force behind the stall in investigations into Mr Belaid's death.

Mr Belaid's assassination coincided with a rise of religious extremism and terrorism attacks in Tunisia.

Before his death, he faced several threats and public accusations of blasphemy – sometimes made by senior Ennahda officials such as Sahbi Atig and Habib Ellouze – due to his leftist ideology.

Many Tunisians have accused Ennahda of being indirectly involved by encouraging the rhetoric some of its followers stood by at that time.

The party has repeatedly dismissed the claims, describing them as defamation and attempts to discredit its rule.