Tunisia: fire at Ennahdha party headquarters injures two senior politicians

A fire that occurred on Thursday at the headquarters of Tunisia's Ennahdha party injured at least two leading figures.

The movement's vice president, Ali Laaryadh, and advisory board head Abdelkarim Harouni were both taken to hospital after jumping from the second floor of the building to escape the flames.

Verified footage on social media showed smoke pouring out of the windows of the building in central Tunis as people climbed out.

There were no reports of deaths and no immediate indication of how the fire had started.

The party's president, Rached Ghannouchi, speaker of Tunisia's suspended Parliament, was not in the building at the time, party official Mondher Lounisi told AFP.

Ennahdha, an opposition Islamist movement banned under former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, has been the largest force in Tunisia's Parliament since shortly after the country's 2011 revolution.

