What are claimed to be the biggest pair of trousers in the world are unfurled in the town of Beromuenster, in Lucerne canton, Switzerland. EPA

Measuring 70 metres long and 40 metres wide, these titans of trousers have a 16-metre zipper that are fastened by a button with a diameter of one metre. The wearer would need to be 180 metres tall. EPA

The pants, which weigh in at 700 kilograms, are carried in procession through Beromuenster during a folk festival. They were produced over eight months by Syrian tailor Xwendekar Kelesh. EPA

An inside leg view of the giant trousers being unfurled. Xwendekar Kelesh, who fled Syria to Switzerland 11 years ago, said the giant trousers are intended to draw attention to plastic pollution. EPA