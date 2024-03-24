Israel-Gaza war live: 'Deep divergence' with Israel in truce talks, say Hamas

<p>Deep differences exist between Hamas and Israel in negotiations for a&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;truce, an official from the Palestinian militant group with knowledge of the talks told <em>AFP </em>on Saturday.</p><p>The difficult talks over a ceasefire and possible exchange of hostages and prisoners resumed in Doha this week, with Israel's spy chief joining Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators.</p><p>"There is a deep divergence in positions in the negotiations between Hamas and the occupation (Israel) because the enemy understood the flexibility shown by the movement as weakness," the official said.</p><p>The official added that "the enemy wants to reach a temporary ceasefire after which it can resume its aggression against our people".</p><p>Israel "refuses to agree on a comprehensive ceasefire and refuses the complete withdrawal of its forces from&nbsp;Gaza", the official said.</p><p>The official added that Israel had indicated it wanted to keep matters of relief, shelter and aid under its control, and demanded "the United Nations not return to work, especially in the northern&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;Strip".</p>