Palestinians inspect the damage of residential buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo / Fatima Shbair)

Israel-Gaza war live: 'Deep divergence' with Israel in truce talks, say Hamas

Israeli forces launch raids in Khan Younis and air strikes on Rafah on Sunday

  • 'Deep divergence' with Israel in truce talks, Hamas says
  • Horror and starvation 'stalk' people of Gaza, Guterres says
  • Israeli soldiers attack at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis
  • EU condemns Israeli seizure of Palestinian land in occupied West Bank
  • US confirms Houthi attack on Chinese vessel
  • Israel attacks Baalbek as Hezbollah fires 60 rockets at army barracks
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,226, with 74,518 injured
Updated: March 24, 2024, 9:04 AM