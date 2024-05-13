Live Blog
A displaced Palestinian man, who fled Jabalia after the Israeli military called on residents to evacuate, pushes children in a trolley as they make their way towards Gaza City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, May 12, 2024. REUTERS / Mahmoud Issa

Israel-Gaza war live: Jabalia camp under intense attack as death toll tops 35,000

Israel sent tanks into eastern Jabalia on Sunday evening after a night of heavy aerial and ground bombardments

  • Blinken says Israel offensive on Rafah would not eliminate Hamas
  • Egypt to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel
  • Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
  • Hamas says Biden remarks on Gaza hostages 'setback' for negotiations
  • Erdogan says US and Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into truce
  • UN rights chief says full-scale Rafah offensive cannot take place
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,034, with 78,755 wounded
Updated: May 13, 2024, 4:38 AM