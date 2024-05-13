Israel-Gaza war live: Jabalia camp under intense attack as death toll tops 35,000

<p><br></p><ul><li>Israel sent tanks into eastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday evening after a night of heavy aerial and ground bombardments, killing 19 people and wounding dozens of others, Palestinian health officials said.</li><li>Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says it will formally join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of breaching the Genocide Convention.</li><li>About 300,000 of the more than one million civilians that sought shelter in Rafah have fled the city after evacuation orders from Israel, which maintains that it must carry out the military assault to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages taken from Israel in the October 7 attack that caused the war.</li><li>US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday delivered some of the Biden administration’s strongest public criticism yet of Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza, saying Israeli tactics have meant “a horrible loss of life of innocent civilians” but failed to neutralise Hamas leaders and fighters, raising the risk of a lasting insurgency.</li><li>Israeli forces again carried out night-time raids across towns and villages in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency. Israeli forces used a military bulldozer and raided the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, and arrested dozens of young men, Wafa reported.</li></ul>