Israel-Gaza war live: Open Arms ship with 200 tonnes of aid arrives off Gaza

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/HX4T4IMTWHHCZOYXB57XQOFZ44.jpg"><figcaption>The Open Arms vessel is to deliver 200 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Gaza. AP</figcaption></figure></p><p>The Open Arms aid ship is now off the coast of the Gaza Strip, AIS data shows. The vessel is loaded with 200 tonnes of humanitarian supplies.</p><p>A jetty is being built south of Gaza city to receive the aid, satellite images from Maxar showed.</p><p>AIS data, transmitted by ships to allow them to be geolocated, also showed a tug boat near the Open Arms, which left the Cypriot port of Larnaca on Tuesday.</p> <iframe width="200" height="113" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tmqtgbQjFsY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen title="Ship carrying 200 tonnes of aid approaches Gaza"></iframe>