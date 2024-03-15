Live Blog
The Open Arms maritime vessel that set sail from Larnaca in Cyprus carrying humanitarian aid approaches the coast of Gaza City on March 15, 2024. The Open Arms, which the Spanish charity operating it says is carrying 200 tonnes of food for Gazans threatened with famine after more than five months of war via a new maritime corridor, was visible off the war-ravaged territory on March 15. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Open Arms ship with 200 tonnes of aid arrives off Gaza

Vessel is first to use maritime corridor to deliver life-saving supplies to Palestinians facing famine

  • Death toll from latest Gaza aid attack rises to 20
  • Israel denies soldiers opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid
  • Hamas issues ceasefire proposal to mediators
  • Australia set to resume UNRWA funding
  • Houthis fire ballistic missiles into Red Sea
  • Schumer calls for Israel elections and says Netanyahu has 'lost his way'
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,341, with 73,134 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Displaced Palestinians hold a white flag as they pass an Israeli tank position while fleeing the Hamad Town district of Khan Younis. Bloomberg

Updated: March 15, 2024, 1:27 PM