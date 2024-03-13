Live Blog
Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a stabbing attack at a checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people at a checkpoint near Jerusalem before being shot and killed. (AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean)

Israel-Gaza war live: Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli army after West Bank stabbing

Attack reportedly took place at the Tunnels Barrier checkpoint, close to Bethlehem

  • Israel confirms Al Aqsa restrictions won't change in first week of Ramadan
  • Netanyahu says Israel will ‘finish the job’ in Rafah while protecting civilians
  • US destroys Houthi missiles fired at navy ship in Red Sea
  • 'Staggering' number of child deaths reported in Gaza war, UNRWA says
  • UAE pledges extra aid for Gaza during Ramadan
  • Death toll in Gaza rises to 31,112, with 72,760 injured
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Displaced Palestinians hold a white flag as they pass an Israeli tank position while fleeing the Hamad Town district of Khan Younis. Bloomberg

Updated: March 13, 2024, 8:04 AM