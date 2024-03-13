Israel-Gaza war live: Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli army after West Bank stabbing

<p>Israel's emergency services have reported a stabbing in the occupied West Bank</p><p>Paramedics are tending to two people with moderate stab wounds, Magen David Adom said on X.</p><p>It said the stabbing took place at the Tunnels Barrier checkpoint, close to Bethlehem and near Israeli settlements.</p><p>A 15-year-old Palestinian was shot and wounded by the army at the checkpoint, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. </p><p>Israel's police force said two "security personnel' were stabbed by the teenager, who appeared to have travelled from Jerusalem on a bicycle.</p><p>The stabbing comes hours after five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.</p><p>A 13-year-old boy was shot dead by soldiers in East Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp on Tuesday night, before two Palestinians were later killed while standing outside the emergency department of a Jenin hospital.</p><p>Two men were also shot and killed in the West Bank town of Al Jib, north of Jerusalem.</p><p>Tensions are high in the city as Israel ramps up raids in Palestinian neighbourhoods and restricts access to the Al Aqsa compound during the holy month of Ramadan.</p>