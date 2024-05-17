US delivers first aid shipment to Gaza using temporary pier

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Lorries carrying humanitarian aid have been driven ashore in Gaza using a temporary pier set up by the US military, as Israel carries out air strikes across the war-ravaged enclave.

US Central Command said the first aid shipment was delivered to Gaza using the newly built pier, but emphasised that no American troops went ashore.

"Today at approximately 9am [local time], trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza. No US troops went ashore in Gaza," it said in a statement.

“This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature."

It is not yet known how the supplies were delivered to the floating pier.

The project could allow up to 150 aid lorries a day to enter Gaza, compaed with the more than 500 that once carried aid and goods into the enclave by land each day.

Centcom did not give details about how much aid was delivered on Friday morning.

A US-built floating pier has been set up to help deliver aid to Gaza. AP

US officials have said repeatedly that humanitarian supplies delivered using the pier should not be considered a substitute for shipments sent by land.

Sonali Korde, assistant to the administrator of USAid’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, said on Thursday that food insecurity in northern Gaza had reached “catastrophic” levels. He was speaking as the Pentagon announced the completion of the emergency aid pier.

Israel, which seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt last week, has restricted aid flows into Gaza as it fights against Hamas.

Israel is to provide security for the temporary pier. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said there had been no indications that Hamas planned to attack it.

"But should there be attacks either towards the maritime humanitarian corridor or around the marshalling area, that is going to directly affect Palestinian people, the people that need this aid the most," Ms Singh said.

US President Joe Biden's administration announced in March that it planned to establish the pier as part of efforts to ease Gaza's humanitarian crisis, after seven months of war that killed more than 35,300 Palestinians. The conflict began after a Hamas-led attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people in Israel.

Ensuring the flow of aid

The pier forms part of a US military system called Joint Logistics Over the Shore, or JLots, which was used in military operations during the 1991 Gulf War, as well as in countries that suffered humanitarian disasters, including Haiti.

In his State of the Union speech in March, Mr Biden blamed Israel for the deteriorating situation in Gaza, saying that “humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip”.

The UN World Food Programme said in a post on X on Thursday that the threat of famine in the besieged enclave has “never loomed larger”, and that stocks of fuel and food would run out in days.

Officials have also addressed concerns that the project put the 1,000 American personnel in the area at risk. Pentagon spokesman Maj Gen Pat Ryder said the floating pier was “well out of mortar range".

The inaugural aid shipment comes a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Mr Austin emphasised the “unquestionable necessity” of ensuring aid was allowed to enter Gaza, the Pentagon said.

US personnel assemble floating pier, off the coast of Gaza. Reuters

Meanwhile, deadly strikes on northern, central and southern areas of Gaza continued on Thursday night. At least four people were killed in a strike on a school sheltering refugees in Nuseirat camp, in central Gaza, the Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Thursday that the ground assault on Rafah was vital to efforts to "destroy" Hamas and prevent any repetition of the October 7 attack.

Israel on Friday also began its defence against accusations of genocide in Gaza, in a case lodged by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.