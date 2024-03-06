Israel-Gaza war live: Ceasefire talks to resume in Cairo after reports of collapse

<p> <em><img src="https://arena-cdn-g.imgix.net/site-media/644641990e35c1d7739cc4aac53b68aee8d4e351432733cc540d2849.jpg">Tommy Hilton</em>, <em>Sunniva Rose </em>and <em>Bob Tollast </em>report:</p><p>A plan to deliver&nbsp;aid to Gaza&nbsp;by sea was endorsed by the EU on Tuesday, but humanitarian groups warn that the only way to&nbsp;prevent widespread famine&nbsp;is for Israel to allow more lorries to bring food into the enclave by land.</p><p>Gaza&nbsp;needs vast quantities of aid, as five months of war have left many of its 2.3 million people at risk of starvation.</p><p>“There is no alternative for both Egypt and Israel opening up their borders and letting aid and trade go in,” said Hadi Fathallah, an expert on regional food security who’s advised international aid organisations in the Middle East.</p><p>“No maritime aid landings or air drops can compensate for destruction and relieve the famine. This needs to be done immediately as the famine risk is snowballing each day,” said Mr Fathallah, now an analyst with the Namea consultancy.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/03/06/maritime-sea-aid-gaza-cyprus-plan/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p>