People and relatives of a Palestinian family search for missing persons under the rubble of their home following an Israeli air strike, at the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 03 March 2024. EPA

Israel-Gaza war live: Ceasefire talks to resume in Cairo after reports of collapse

Indirect communications over a potential ceasefire are expected to continue in Cairo

  • Ceasefire talks to continue in Cairo
  • Hamas says no exchange of prisoners before Gaza ceasefire
  • Biden warns situation 'very dangerous' if no Gaza ceasefire before Ramadan
  • Hamas rejects UN report on attacks on women during October 7 raids
  • UN food agency says aid convoy turned away by Israel and looted
  • Death toll in Gaza passes 30,600, with more than 72,000 wounded
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian boy who is suffering from malnutrition is treated at a healthcare centre amid widespread hunger. Reuters

Updated: March 06, 2024, 4:26 AM