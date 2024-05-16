Israel fights Hamas in northern Gaza as aid groups warn of catastrophe in Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli jets bombed refugee camps across Gaza on Thursday as fighting flared across the enclave, while troops remain stationed outside the southern city of Rafah.

Air strikes pounded Gaza city, Zeitoun and the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, as well as the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and Rafah in the south.

In Jabalia, at least five Israeli soldiers were killed in a "friendly fire" incident as Israeli tanks and ground troops fought intense battles with Hamas fighters, who are believed to be using tunnel networks to stage attacks.

The army said the troops were killed when two Israeli tanks mistakenly fired shells at the building they were in during clashes in Jabalia refuge camp in northern Gaza on Wednesday.

"Five soldiers of the 202nd Paratrooper Battalion were killed last night in a mass casualty incident as a result of fire by our forces," the military said. Seven other soldiers were wounded.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been forced to flee Jabalia since Israeli troops began their latest operation in the area on Monday.

Heavy fighting has flared again in the north following army warnings of "attempts by Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities", months after Israel had declared militant command structures in the area dismantled.

Since then, Israel had shifted its focus to southern Gaza, with troops occupying the city of Khan Younis, much of which was left in ruins.

After withdrawing from Khan Younis in April, Israel has set its sights on Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt where 1.5 million Palestinians had been sheltering.

Israel says Hamas has four battalions still operating in Rafah. Some of the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are also believed to be held in the city.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the offensive on Rafah this month, in defiance of warnings from the US and UN that a military incursion would lead to a humanitarian disaster.

Mr Netanyahu on Wednesday said "we have to do what we have to do" and vowed to push on with the offensive. He claimed the "evacuation" of about 500,000 civilians from the city meant there was no "humanitarian catastrophe".

Aid groups have disputed his account and repeatedly warned that Israel's closing of the Rafah border crossing risked exacerbating an already dire situation.

The UN's World Food Programme said it has run out of stock in Rafah and food aid distribution has been suspended there since Saturday.

Food is still being delivered in Khan Younis and Deir Al Balah, the WFP said, but in a limited capacity.

There has been a limited entry of supplies through the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing from Israel into Gaza.

The US on Thursday anchored a temporary pier to the beach in Gaza to deliver additional humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in the enclave.

US Central Command said "as part of this effort, no US troops entered Gaza".

"Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days," it said. "The United Nations will receive the aid and co-ordinate its distribution into Gaza."

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said it is facing “significant disruption to its humanitarian operations” after Israel’s ground operations in Rafah, which resulted in the closure of the crossing and a blockade on entry of humanitarian workers and aid.

"What we are witnessing in Rafah is nothing less than a humanitarian catastrophe," Kiryn Lanning, IRC team lead for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement. "The ongoing Israeli bombardment, combined with the closure of the Rafah crossing, has led to critical fuel shortages and severe movement restrictions, paralysing all humanitarian operations.

"Gaza is teetering on the brink of becoming a complete disaster zone. The reopening of this border crossing and the increased flow of aid are essential to avert an irreversible collapse."