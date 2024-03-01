Live Blog
Palestinians transport casualties following what Palestinian health officials said was Israeli fire on people waiting for aid, in Gaza City, in this still picture taken from a video February 29, 2024. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Israel-Gaza war live: Condemnation after more than 100 killed in Gaza aid convoy shooting

Israeli military official says circumstances are being reviewed

  • Health Ministry says at least 112 killed and 760 injured while waiting for aid
  • UN chief 'shocked' and says Gaza killing could require independent investigation
  • EU's Borrell condemns deaths of Palestinians seeking aid
  • UAE strongly condemns killing and injuring of Gazans waiting for humanitarian relief
  • US officials warn Israel may conduct ground incursion in Lebanon
  • Gaza death toll rises to 30,033
Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: March 01, 2024, 4:51 AM