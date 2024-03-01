Israel-Gaza war live: Condemnation after more than 100 killed in Gaza aid convoy shooting

<p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">The UAE strongly condemned an attack by Israeli forces in Gaza that health authorities in the enclave said killed more than 100 people waiting for aid.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Israeli troops in northern Gaza on Thursday opened fire on a crowd waiting to receive food and essential humanitarian supplies, the enclave's health authorities said.</span></p><p><span style="color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">“The UAE strongly condemned the targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of a gathering of thousands of Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip who were waiting for humanitarian and relief aid to be delivered to them, which resulted in the killing of dozens and the injury of hundreds of innocent civilians,” the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.</span></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UAE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UAE</a> condemns Israeli targeting of Palestinians waiting for aid arrival in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/PKsGnV2ZdG">https://t.co/PKsGnV2ZdG</a></p>&mdash; MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) <a href="https://twitter.com/mofauae/status/1763271609454829808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 29, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n