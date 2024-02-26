Israel-Gaza war live: Israel carries out strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek

<p><em>Nada Atallah </em>reports from Beirut: </p><p>Israeli army strikes hit on Monday around Lebanon's city of Baalbek in northeast Lebanon, 75 kilometres deep inside the country, for the first time since the Gaza war.</p><p>It marks Israel's deepest strike since a border conflict began at the Lebanon-Israel frontier between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel on October 8th when the Lebanese militant group opened a new front against Israel, amid the devastating war in Gaza.</p><p>Local media reports that three people were injured in the Israeli strike. </p><p>They were transferred to one of the hospitals in the region.</p><p>The Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes against Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon, after the militant group shot down an Israeli military drone.</p><p>Hezbollah said on Monday it had downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over Lebanese territory with a surface-to-air missile.</p>