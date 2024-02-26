Live Blog
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work as smoke billows at a site that was hit by an airstrike on Monday, after what Lebanon's state media said was a series of Israeli strikes around Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast around 60 km north of the border with Israel, during a media tour, Lebanon February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel carries out strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek

Attacks mark deepest strike inside Lebanese territory since start of war

  • Israel strikes Baalbek for the first time since Gaza war began
  • Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns
  • Turkey tells ICJ that Gaza conflict risks becoming a broader conflict
  • Jordan's Foreign Minister called on international law to be 'brought to bear' against Israel
  • Gaza death toll rises to 29,782, with 70,043 wounded
A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. AFP

Updated: February 26, 2024, 10:57 AM