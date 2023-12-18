'I really care about this,' says doctor on UAE flight for Gaza injured and cancer patients

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Despite 15 years as a doctor in intensive care units, Mustafa Ezzeddin worried about becoming emotional as he prepared to board a flight from Abu Dhabi to Al Arish military airport in northern Egypt on Monday.

The flight will return to the UAE carrying cancer patients from Gaza – including many children – as well as people wounded in the Israel-Gaza war, for treatment in the country.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, the sixth such flight sent by the UAE, is equipped with 10 stretchers and has the capacity to accommodate up to 240 patients.

Dr Ezzeddin's role is to examine patients alongside a medical team from other hospital networks in Al Arish, in North Sinai governorate.

He said felt he had to volunteer when the opportunity arose at NMC hospital, where he works, to help out on the ground in Al Arish.

“This is a humanitarian mission and I felt I needed to help out. I really care about this,” Dr Ezzeddin told The National from Abu Dhabi International Airport ahead of the flight.

“We will be performing triage on site and determining the kind of medical attention each person will require.

“My fear is getting emotionally invested,” he said.

The flight also had on board anaesthetists and paediatricians on standby.

Patients are to be brought for treatment across several hospitals in Abu Dhabi, including Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a doctor there told The National.

The final list of names of evacuees would be revealed upon arrival at Al Arish and that the UAE is not involved in the selection, a communications official told The National.