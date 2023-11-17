Watch: Wounded Palestinian children set for evacuation to UAE

First group of children and their families wait to begin journey to receive urgent treatment in Emirates

Wounded Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza to the UAE

Nagham Mohanna author image
Nagham Mohanna
Gaza
Nov 17, 2023
The father of a wounded child in Gaza told The National his daughter was heading for evacuation to the UAE.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed said that 1,000 Palestinian children would be brought to UAE hospitals for medical treatment.

The father of one of the children said his daughter needed urgent care after losing her right arm in an Israeli air strike.

"We want treatment for her, as there is lack of sufficient care in Gaza, or access to the right medicine and services," said the father.

They have been waiting for 25 days for help.

Another child said she was going to the UAE after being hit by a bomb.

They will need to cross the Rafah border crossing to exit Gaza into Egypt, before heading to Al Arish airport, where flights could take them to the UAE.

Thousands of children are in desperate need of medical treatment, many with severe burns and other injuries sustained in Israel's bombardment of Gaza, since war broke out on October 7.

Updated: November 17, 2023, 4:27 PM
GazaUAEPalestineIsrael
