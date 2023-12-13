UK politicians demand government bans entry of violent Israeli settlers

A group of British politicians have called on the government to ban Israeli settlers who incite or commit acts of violence and intimidation against Palestinians from entering the United Kingdom.

The demand was made in a letter, jointly written by the Balfour Project, which advocates for equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis, and the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), and addressed to Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly.

“Following recent constructive exchanges in the House of Commons, we write to ask that Israeli settlers who commit or incite crimes of violence and intimidation against Palestinians in the West Bank should be barred from entry into the United Kingdom,” the letter reads.

The 56 parliamentarians who signed it emphasise that there is “good British precedent for such action” and assert that “the case for British Government action is very strong”.

Highlighting a parallel move by the United States, the letter notes: “The US Administration has announced that it is banning entry to the USA by violent Israeli settlers it has identified.”

It suggests that if the US has identified these individuals as dangerous, the UK should also consider similar measures and encourage European allies to take corresponding action.

Addressing Israel's role as the occupying power in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, the letter points out that Israel holds “the sole responsibility for controlling the settlers, whose presence on occupied Palestinian land is itself illegal under international law”.

The letter raises grave concerns about the Israeli army and police, alleging they are “ordered to protect the settlers only, and not the Palestinian people living under occupation”, and accuses them of “assisting Israeli settlers in attacks on Palestinian communities”, contrary to the Fourth Geneva Conventions of 1949.

The letter highlights the Israeli authorities' actions, mentioning the arrest of more than 3,000 West Bank Palestinians since the Hamas attack on 7 October, often “in the most arbitrary manner and without charge”.

Orthodox men gather at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Getty Images

It also raises the case of Anas Abu Srour, arrested on November 28, and sentenced to six months’ administrative detention without charge or trial.

The parliamentarians add: “To our knowledge, he has committed no offence,” and urge the British Embassy in Tel Aviv to raise his and other similar cases with the Israeli authorities urgently.

The letter also calls for increased UK support for the West Bank Protection Consortium, emphasising the need for “additional resources from Britain to address the massive increase in settler violence and intimidation”.

It advocates for “robust, public ministerial support for its work – quiet diplomacy having proved ineffective”.

The parliamentarians recognise the Foreign Secretary's actions in expressing concern to the Israeli Government over its activities in the West Bank, and they commend the Home Secretary's position in refraining from dealing with Itamar Ben Gvir, the far-right Israeli National Security Minister.

Despite these steps, they emphasise the need for more decisive action, stating: “Merely voicing concern is insufficient; Israel must take heed of your statements or confront substantial repercussions for its continuing non-compliance with the international laws and agreements to which it is a signatory.”

King Charles meets UK community and faith leaders at Buckingham Palace to discuss fostering harmony against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Reuters

Promoting harmony amid conflict

King Charles hosted a gathering of community and faith leaders from across the UK at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised to provide an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the challenges they encounter in promoting harmony within their communities.

The king later joined them, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of their perspectives and the outcomes of their discussions.

The continuing violence in Israel and Gaza has resonated within UK Jewish and Muslim communities, placing faith leaders at the forefront of maintaining dialogue between different faith groups.

Canon Dr Andrew Smith, the Director of Interfaith Relations for the Bishop of Birmingham, took part in the discussions.

Afterwards he reflected that faith and community groups had collaborated effectively with local authorities during the pandemic.

However, he acknowledged the strain current geopolitical events have placed on relationships, saying people are feeling hurt and angry and this is complicating efforts to engage in constructive conversations.

Dr Smith highlighted the challenges for schools, where teachers often feel hesitant to facilitate discussions on such sensitive topics but some pupils wish to openly discuss these issues.