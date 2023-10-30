Family of Shani Louk say she has died after being taken hostage in Gaza

The 22-year-old Israeli-German had been attending the Supernova festival on October 7 when she was taken hostage by Hamas militants

The mother of Israeli-German hostage Shani Louk has announced the death of her daughter. @shanukkk/ Instagram

Neil Murphy author image
Neil Murphy
Oct 30, 2023
Powered by automated translation

An Israeli-German woman, Shani Louk, 22, has died after being taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7, her family has said.

The family were informed of her death by the Israeli military, German news outlet NTV reported, although authorities in Germany and Israel are yet to confirm the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my sister”, her sibling Adi Louk said on social media.

“Unfortunately, we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,” Shani's mother Ricarda told NTV.

Shani had been attending the Supernova music festival in southern Israel when she was apparently kidnapped. Images seen in the aftermath of the attack showed her lying in the back of a pickup truck as it was being driven back to Gaza.

Updated: October 30, 2023, 9:08 AM
GermanyIsrael
