Gaza hospitals 'completely out of control' after Israeli missile strike kills hundreds

The situation at hospitals across Gaza is "completely out of control", a health official said early on Wednesday, after a missile strike on an overcrowded hospital killed hundreds of people and injured many more.

More than 3,000 people in Gaza have been killed and at least 12,500 injured since Israel began bombing the strip on October 7.

Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of wounded and displaced people looking for shelter.

Supplies of medicine, fuel and even water are running dangerously low under the "total siege" imposed by Israeli forces.

"The situation is completely out of control in all hospitals in the strip," said Mohammed Abu Salimah, director of Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"We are conducting operations without general anaesthesia."

The World Health Organisation had already warned health facilities in northern Gaza were operating far beyond their capacity, with tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians sheltering inside.

The dire situation was exacerbated overnight when an Israeli missile struck Al Ahli Arab Hospital, known locally as Al Mamadani Hospital, in Gaza city.

The blast killed more than 500 people and injured many more. Israel denies responsibility and says the Palestinian Islamic Jihad conducted a failed missile launch.

An Al Ahli Arab Hospital vehicle damaged in the overnight blast in central Gaza. AFP

Some of the wounded are being taken from Al Ahli Arab to Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, adding to pressure on the healthcare system.

Israel ordered an "evacuation" of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where 22 hospitals cater to 1.1 million people in Gaza city and its surrounding areas, ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The WHO said such an evacuation was "impossible" because of the numbers of people involved and warned it could be especially dangerous for injured patients.

"Forcing more than 2,000 patients to relocate to southern Gaza, where health facilities are already running at maximum capacity and unable to absorb a dramatic rise in the number of patients, could be tantamount to a death sentence," it said.