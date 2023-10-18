UAE condemns Israeli missile strike on Gaza hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has strongly condemned an Israeli missile strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday in which hundreds of people were killed.

Initial estimates by the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 500 people died following the attack on Al Ahli Arab hospital.

Arab countries and Hamas said Israel conducted the air strike.

The Israeli military denied it, saying the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group conducted a failed rocket launch.

The facility was packed with wounded people receiving care, as well as displaced residents seeking shelter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "deep regret for the loss of life", in a statement carried by state news agency Wam on Wednesday morning, in which it cited Israel as being responsible.

It called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" and stressed that civilians and civilian institutions should not be targeted during the conflict.

"The Ministry further underlined the importance of the protection of civilians, according to international humanitarian law, international treaties for the protection of civilians and human rights, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted in conflict," the statement said.

The UAE urged the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and to advance all efforts to secure a comprehensive and just peace in order to avoid the region from being "pulled into new levels of violence, tension and instability".

Gargash denounces attack

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the incident underlined the vital need to protect innocent lives from conflict in a message on social media.

"The human tragedy and horrific scenes of innocent people as a result of the condemned Israeli targeting of the Al Maamadani Hospital in Gaza emphasize the priority of sparing civilians from the ravages of war and respecting humanitarian law, which guarantees their protection," Dr Gargash wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We mourn the souls of the martyrs and renew the necessity to stop violence and bloodshed in light of the recurring scenes of daily destruction."

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 3,000, with more than 12,500 injured since the war broke out.

Several hospitals in Gaza have become refuges for hundreds of people trying to avoid bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a war crime.

The Israeli military denied responsibility for the strike.

"Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the [Israeli military] did not strike the hospital in Gaza," an Israeli military statement read.

If Israel's role is confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli air strike in five wars fought since 2008.

The hospital strike drew condemnation from international organisations and nations globally.

The World Health Organisation “strongly condemns the attack” and urged that “health care must be actively protected and never targeted”, according to international humanitarian law.

Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey also joined the UAE in denouncing Israel following the blast.