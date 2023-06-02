Lebanese Army arrests man who 'planned and managed' Saudi citizen's kidnapping

The Lebanese Army announced it has arrested the alleged mastermind behind an operation in which a Saudi citizen was kidnapped in Beirut last week.

It said that a special unit in the army's intelligence branch had detained the man in the Bekaa Valley on suspicion of being responsible for “planning and managing” the kidnapping of Saudia airlines worker Mshari Al Mutairi.

The suspect, whose full name was not disclosed, is accused of playing a key role in “securing a hideout, military weapons, masks and a stolen car, and directing the gang members in the field”.

Another suspect was later arrested in the Mount Lebanon region, the army said.

The suspect is accused of being part of the armed group that first kidnapped Mr Al Mutairi and took him to the Bekaa Valley

The Lebanese Army told The National that it could not elaborate further on the issue but added that a full investigation was under way.

On Tuesday, the military said it had freed Mr Al Mutairi in a “special operation” near the Syrian border.

They also raided homes in the city of Baalbek, located in the Bekaa Valley, in connection with the abduction, and hit a location where the illegal drug Captagon was reportedly being produced.

Saudi government-owned television channel Al-Ekhbariya said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom for Mr Al Mutairi.

Since 2021, Saudi citizens have needed to obtain government permission before travelling to Lebanon amid strained diplomatic ties.

Riyadh's ambassador to Lebanon returned to the country in April 2022, nearly six months after the envoy was withdrawn amid the diplomatic cooling.