Lebanon's cabinet meets, with electricity crisis topping agenda

Lebanon’s caretaker cabinet convened a controversial session on Wednesday to discuss a number of items, including the production of state electricity, which has dropped sharply since the struggling nation’s economic downfall three years ago.

The session was boycotted by the Free Patriotic Movement and its close allies — including caretaker Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad — on the premise that a resigned government cannot convene constitutionally in the absence of an elected head of state.

In the absence of a president — former president Michel Aoun left office in October — Lebanon's caretaker government has limited power.

The root of the state paralysis following Mr Aoun’s absence stems from rival political parties’ disagreement on whether a caretaker government can convene in the absence of a president.

But with the deeply divided parliament unable to agree on a candidate, the presidential vacuum appears set to continue, foreshadowing further state paralysis.

Read more Lebanon’s energy minister proposes electricity workaround amid state paralysis

Meanwhile, Lebanon's state-provided electricity sector is in a shambles amid financing troubles and the political deadlock, which has prevented Mr Fayad’s previous electricity plan taking effect.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati maintains that a cabinet session is required to free up financing for an emergency plan that would provide between four and eight hours of state electricity per day.

Mr Fayad on Monday presented a workaround to attending the session, by instead drafting four decrees that request a $300 million treasury advance to produce electricity and maintain the sector, and which do not require the full cabinet to meet.

Some ministers have countersigned the decree, Mr Fayad said on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday’s session will result in the remaining ministers signing on to Mr Fayad’s initiative.