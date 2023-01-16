Lebanon’s energy minister proposes electricity workaround amid state paralysis

Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr Walid Fayad, proposed on Monday a 'legal, constitutional, and agreeable' workaround solution to stablilise the country's electricity sector.

“Today's initiative proposes a comprehensive and lawful solution to the electricity crisis. There is a vacuum and if it continues like this it will threaten and prevent national cooperation for the common good from taking place,” Dr Fayad said at the press conference held at the Ministry of Water and Energy.

Lebanon's state-provided electricity is in shambles amid financing troubles and a governance paralysis that has prevented previous electricity plans from taking effect.

The proposal involves receiving a treasury advance of around $300 million over five months to cover the cost of four ships loaded with gas oil and fuel oil, in addition to the cost of maintenance of the sector. The plan would provide around four hours of electricity per day. The money generated during tax collection would help the energy ministry return the advance to the Central Bank – creating a rolling line of credit, he said.

“What we propose doesn’t need the council of ministers to convene,” Dr Fayad said. “Over the weekend I received some signatures on the decrees I drafted, and I hope the Prime Minister and other ministers will follow suit.”

Monday's plan will produce half the electricity that Dr Fayad’s previous electricity plan would have. The unsuccessful November plan involved Central Bank financing to cover the price of costly fuel imports to power energy plants, but it met a dead end following the end of Michel Aoun’s six year presidential term.

With no president, the struggling Mediterranean nation was left headed by a caretaker government with limited power. The root of the state paralysis following Mr Aoun’s absence stems from rival political parties’ disagreement on whether a caretaker government can convene in the absence of a president. Meanwhile, the presidential vacuum appears set to continue.

Political party Free Patriotic Movement, which Dr Fayad is a member of, has been criticised for blocking attempts by the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to convene the government. The party maintains that a resigned government cannot convene constitutionally.

Mr. Mikati has called for a caretaker cabinet meeting this Wednesday, although ministers of the two largest Christian parties: the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement are expected to boycott it, Dr Fayad said.