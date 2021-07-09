Lebanon's crisis intensifies as fuel and medicine shortages worsen

People walk in front of the shuttered pharmacy in the Lebanese capital Beirut, during a nationwide strike by pharmacies to protest against a severe shortage of medicine, on July 9, 2021. AFP

Lebanon’s power blackouts worsened on Friday as the state-owned power company shut two electricity plants after running out of fuel, while pharmacies closed to protest against medicine shortages.

Electricite du Liban (EDL) said power generation at the Deir Amar and Zahrani plants, which supply up to 60 per cent of the country’s electricity, will resume only when two fuel shipments off Lebanon’s coast are unloaded. The delivery has been halted over delayed payments as the central bank has scaled down its subsidies of fuel imports in recent weeks amid dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The shortage of diesel, needed to power private generators that compensate for state power rationing, also worsened, leading to power cuts for more than nine hours a day across Lebanon.

The blackouts have sparked demonstrations and led to internet outages and water supply disruption, as pumps cannot function without electricity from diesel-powered generators.

On Friday, several state-affiliated water utilities announced increased rationing because of the diesel shortage.

Petrol has also become increasingly scarce in recent weeks. Long queues at petrol stations across the country have created a black market for those who can afford to pay three or four times the official price.

The worst economic and financial crisis to grip the small Mediterranean country in decades also prompted many pharmacies to close shop on Friday as subsidised essential medicines disappeared from shelves, as delayed payments by the central bank to importers halted fresh supplies.

Shortages of basic necessities have led to scuffles over limited stocks and prompted Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister to warn the international community that the crisis could spill beyond its borders. Hassan Diab said Lebanon, which is home to more than 1.5 million refugees, was at risk of collapsing under the weight of the crisis.

The international community, which is providing direct aid to the impoverished population and security forces, insists that financial support to the government is contingent on the formation of a new cabinet that commits to the implementation of reforms to fight corruption.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning Cabinet since Mr Diab submitted his resignation after the massive blast at Beirut port last August.

The explosion, which killed more than 200 people and destroyed thousands of properties across the city, compounded a crisis unfolding since late 2019. Lebanon’s national currency has lost more than 95 per cent of its market value, plunging half of the country’s population into poverty.

The Lebanese pound was trading at a record low of 19,000 to the dollar on Friday, compared with the official rate of 1,515.

Lebanon remains without a government as President Michel Aoun remains at loggerheads with prime minister-designate Saad Hariri over the incoming government’s make-up and reform agenda.

The political rift has deepened in recent weeks against the backdrop of regional tensions between Iran and its rivals, prompting Mr Hariri to consider stepping down.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni Rating: 2.5/5

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

if you go The flights

Fly direct to Kutaisi with Flydubai from Dh925 return, including taxes. The flight takes 3.5 hours. From there, Svaneti is a four-hour drive. The driving time from Tbilisi is eight hours.

The trip

The cost of the Svaneti trip is US$2,000 (Dh7,345) for 10 days, including food, guiding, accommodation and transfers from and to ­Tbilisi or Kutaisi. This summer the TCT is also offering a 5-day hike in Armenia for $1,200 (Dh4,407) per person. For further information, visit www.transcaucasiantrail.org/en/hike/

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

FIGHT CARD 1. Featherweight 66kg Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Abdipatta Abdizhali (KGZ) 9. Featherweight 66kg Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150+ employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

the pledge I pledge to uphold the duty of tolerance I pledge to take a first stand against hate and injustice I pledge to respect and accept people whose abilities, beliefs and culture are different from my own I pledge to wish for others what I wish for myself I pledge to live in harmony with my community I pledge to always be open to dialogue and forgiveness I pledge to do my part to create peace for all I pledge to exercise benevolence and choose kindness in all my dealings with my community I pledge to always stand up for these values: Zayed's values for tolerance and human fraternity

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars