Iraq, Egypt and Jordan aim to forge stronger ties as ministers meet in Baghdad

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt travelled to Baghdad on Monday to meet Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.
Mr Hussein hosted his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Ayman Safadi, at a trilateral meeting before a summit that will bring the leaders of all three countries together.
The meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was delayed because of a deadly train crash in Egypt.
The US has been pushing Iraq and other Arab countries to strengthen ties to counter Iranian influence in the region, which has been growing since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime.
For months, the three countries have been hammering out co-operation deals, mainly in the energy sector, but no major progress has been made.
In August, the leaders of the three nations held in a summit in Amman followed by ministerial meetings.
In January, Iraq and Jordan signed memorandums of understanding in the fields of health, higher education and scientific research.
Four months earlier, both countries reached a deal where Iraq would buy electricity from Jordan to meet growing demand in the war-ravaged country and to reduce its reliance on Iran. The deal has yet to be enacted.
Iraq also plans to build a 1 million-barrel capacity oil pipeline to export crude from Jordan’s Port of Aqaba. Of that, 150,000 barrels a day would supply Jordan's Zarqa refinery.
The project has been delayed, however, owing to the spiralling security situation in Iraq and a lack of cash.
Price, base: Dh399,999
Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)
“One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.
“When eating nigiri, you must dip the fish – not the rice – in soy sauce, otherwise the rice will collapse. Also, don’t use too much soy sauce or it will make you thirsty. For sushi rolls, dip a little of the rice-covered roll lightly in soy sauce and eat in one bite.
“Chopsticks are acceptable, but really, I recommend using your fingers for sushi. Do use chopsticks for sashimi, though.
“The ginger should be eaten separately as a palette cleanser and used to clear the mouth when switching between different pieces of fish.”
Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”
The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience
by David Gilmour
Allen Lane
National editorial: The fate of Libya should be squarely in Libyan hands
Con Coughlin: Turkey should accept Egypt's offer to come to the table
Raghida Dergham: The 'Syrianisation' of Libya is proving unstoppable
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Singapore election is more than just a family feud over LKY's legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Robert Mugabe and Lee Kuan Yew: two leaders with very different legacies
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Nick March: Singapore and UAE are on the move – in airport development
