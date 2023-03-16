Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes near Iraq-Iran border

A 5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Iraq-Iran border on Thursday, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said.

The tremor took place at 9.32pm local time, 22 kilometres north-east of the city of Halabja in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, the ministry was cited by the Iraqi News Agency as saying.

The quake was felt by people in Sulaimaniya, Kirkuk, Erbil and Baghdad, the ministry added.

The ministry said that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.