Iraq's PM-designate to submit his Cabinet list to Parliament on Thursday for approval

Iraq’s prime minister-designate Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is expected to submit his Cabinet list to Parliament on Thursday for approval, as squabbles over government posts continue between political parties.

If approved, it will end the longest political deadlock over the formation a new government in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime.

At its height, that stalemate turned bloody when clashes broke out between Shiite militias in Baghdad's Green Zone, the heart of government that contains Parliament and foreign embassies. Dozens of people were killed and wounded.

Mr Al Sudani, a long-time politician and former minister, is expected to submit half of his proposed Cabinet for confirmation to hasten the process of forming a government, which had stalled for more than a year after the October 10 national elections last year, two politicians told The National on Wednesday.

Other posts will be filled later when political leaders agree on the candidates, they said.

Shiites, who are entitled to 12 ministries under an informal power-sharing arrangement, have not agreed on candidates for some roles such as the interior and oil ministers' posts, the politicians said.

Sunnis, who will take six ministries, are still squabbling mainly over the defence and education ministries while Kurds have not reached consensus over how to divide their four ministries.

The last two ministries will go to religious and ethnic minorities, the politicians said.

Mr Al Sudani is the nominee of the Co-ordination Framework, the largest political grouping in Parliament, which controls 138 out of 329 seats in the Iraqi legislature.

For the first time since 2003, the Sadrist movement, a political group sponsored by influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, will be absent from the process to form a new government.

Mr Al Sadr's political bloc emerged as the biggest in parliament after the elections, winning 73 of the 329 seats.

However, he asked his MPs to resign in June after failing to form a majority government with winners among the Sunnis and Kurds, protesting against what he said were illegal attempts at blocking his right to form government, and blaming the Co-ordination Framework for the obstruction.

The resignations put the Co-ordination Framework in pole position to form the government, allowing them to name Mr Al Sudani, who has been firmly rejected by Mr Al Sadr due to his ties to former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, a bitter rival of the cleric.

The session is scheduled to start at 2pm Baghdad time.