Iraqi president tasks Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to form next government

Shiite politician Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has been tasked by Iraq's new president, Abdul Lateef Rasheed, with forming the next government.

Mr Al Sudani has served as an MP in Parliament for three terms since 2014.

Iraq’s parliament on Thursday elected Mr Rasheed, a Kurdish politician, as president and paved the way for the formation of a new government and ending a year of deadlock.

Mr Al Sudani started his political career as a member of the Shiite Dawa Party and then ran for election with the State of Law Coalition led by former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki.

Among other posts, he served as human rights minister from 2010 to 2014 and minister of labour and social affairs from 2014 to 2018. He worked in an acting role for several ministries during Mr Al Maliki’s two terms in office from 2006 to 2014.

Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al Halbousi heading a session during which as new president is due to be elected, in the capital Baghdad, on October 13, 2022.

In 2021, he established his Al Foratyen Movement but kept close ties to Mr Al Maliki.

He belongs to a well-known tribe in the southern province of Maysan, where he served as a member of its provincial council between 2004 and 2009 when he became governor for a year.

The State of Law Coalition is one of the parties within the Co-ordination Framework which controls nearly 40 seats. Mr Al Maliki was removed from office in 2014, when ISIS took over one-third of the country, amid widespread allegations of corruption.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi congratulated Mr Al Sudani on his nomination to form the new Iraqi government.

“We call on all political forces to cooperate and integrate, wishing him success in the task of forming the government in order to achieve the aspirations of our honourable people,” Mr Al Kadhimi tweeted.

Prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr once described Mr Al Sudani as a “shadow” of Mr Al Maliki, with whom he has had a years-long rivalry.

Mr Al Maliki and the parties backing Mr Al Sudani are considered to be close to Iran, whose influence in Iraq Mr Al Sadr opposes.