Iran elections 2021: Khamenei casts ceremonial first vote as polls open

Iran began voting on Friday in a presidential election tipped in the favour of a hard-line protege of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Polls opened in Iran at 7am local time with Mr Khamenei casting the ceremonial first ballot in the country's 13th election.

Turnout is expected to be low, as pre-election polling by the Iranian Students Polling Agency found only 40 per cent of Iranians intended to vote. No presidential race since 1979 has had below 50 per cent turnout.

"Each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country," Mr Khamenei said after casting his vote in the capital Tehran.

The election cycle was largely dominated by voter apathy, and Iran's attempts to revive its nuclear deal with world powers and its struggling economy – both issues being seen as failures of President Hassan Rouhani's administration.

During debates leading up to the election, the candidates used much of their time to blame Mr Rouhani for government failures over the last eight years.

Despite efforts by the candidates to enthuse the electorate, the ideologically narrow field of candidates may lead many Iranians to sit out this election cycle.

Traditionally, high voter turnout has resulted in the election of reform and moderate candidates. Low voter turnout in turn favours hard-line candidates.

This year, the combination of a list of nearly all hard-line and conservative candidates along with deep-seated voter apathy is likely to hand a win to judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.

If elected, Mr Raisi would be the first serving Iranian president sanctioned by the US government even before entering office. He was sanctioned for his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, as well as his time as the head of Iran’s internationally criticised judiciary.

Prior to election day Mr Raisi, was polling at 63.7 per cent among those who said they would be voting.

Polls will close early on Saturday morning and the results are unlikely to come in until at least a few days after election day.