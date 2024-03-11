Hunger facing 40 million people across Middle East this Ramadan, says UN

The Middle East begins Ramadan amid one of its worst food crises in recent years, the UN’s World Food Programme said on Monday, warning that a "severe funding crunch" has hit efforts to ease the crisis.

Forty million out of the region’s 400 million people now face acute food insecurity, with 11 million of those people unable to find sufficient food for their families on a daily basis.

In particular, the WFP highlighted the continuing crisis in Gaza, where “the embattled strip’s entire population are now in desperate need of food assistance, with more than half a million people facing catastrophic hunger and starvation and the risk of famine increasing by the day”.

For months, Gaza has received less than half of its required food supply due to an arduous Israeli approval process for aid lorries, which has pushed the supply down to a trickle. Israel has been widely accused of deliberately withholding food from the enclave of 2.3 million people.

High inflation in countries including Lebanon, Egypt and Iran, the remnants of civil war in Syria and Yemen, and continuing wars in Gaza and Sudan have cancelled out a recent stabilisation of food prices globally.

Food and fuel prices, the latter of which also impacts food, had been elevated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – both countries are major grain exporters. That happened as the global economy was still recovering from Covid-19.

An Egyptian boy carries a rack full of bread at a market in Cairo. EPA

But in the past year, prices had begun to stabilise after food-producing regions ramped up harvests, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, which recorded a drop in its food price index through 2023.

“Despite global food prices easing in recent months, domestic food inflation in countries facing currency devaluation and high inflation will hardly be impacted,” the WFP said.

The WFP said the combination of armed conflict and domestic economic turmoil in these countries was “toxic”.

Corinne Fleischer, the WFP's regional director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe said: “Traditionally a time of generosity where food takes centre stage, Ramadan has become a huge burden on millions across the region who face high food prices that continue unabated while incomes remain stagnant.”

She said conflict and food shortages were “transforming the purposeful religious practice of fasting – the cornerstone of the Holy month of Ramadan – to be a harsh daily reality for millions of people”.

Syria was an outlying situation, the WFP said, noting that, in addition to the lingering conflict following years of bloodshed after the 2011 revolt against the rule of Bashar Al Assad, a devastating earthquake had compounded recovery challenges.

Some of the hardest-hit countries – Sudan, Yemen and Syria – are also the hardest-hit by climate change and post-conflict damage. It is an ominous sign for Gaza, which was already suffering a severe water crisis before the current devastating conflict.

"Existing scholarship has pointed out that armed conflict and climate hazards may interact and mutually reinforce to generate vicious cycles," says Paola Vesco, senior researcher in peace and conflict at Sweden's Uppsala University.

"Armed conflict and droughts are some of the biggest drivers of food insecurity and these shocks may compound such that the total impact is larger than the sum of the individual effects. For example, armed conflict may affect access to health infrastructure, deteriorate access to water and sanitation, and force people to flee their homes," she says.

The WFP says many of the worst-affected in the region were "refugees and asylum seekers – at emergency or worse levels of food insecurity". That meant they were struggling to feed themselves or their families.

"In turn, refugees that live in precarious shelters may be more exposed to the impacts of climate shocks such as floods or droughts," Ms Vesco says.

Climate crisis

Climate change, which has caused water levels to plummet in the Euphrates and sharply curtailed crop output, has worsened the food crisis. Syria was hit by a massive earthquake in February 2022 which also affected southern Turkey, killing around 60,000 people across both countries. Parts of northern Syria, still prone to conflict between the government, remaining rebel groups and Kurdish militias, were badly hit.

“An additional 780,000 people are now food insecure, bringing the total number of food insecure people in the country to 12.9 million,” the WFP said.

Finally, the Syrian pound has collapsed amid sanctions, conflict damage to productive sectors and high levels of corruption. Lebanon has also been hit by hyperinflation, a crisis largely blamed on gross mismanagement and corruption among the ruling elite.

Children in Al-Mliha, in the rural suburbs of Damascus, melt copper to help their families as the economic crisis worsens. Photo: Hasan Belal

Inflation has also stalked the region: it is at 70 per cent in Turkey, and at 39 per cent in Iran and Egypt, which has also faced a 48 per cent drop in the value of its currency.

The WFP says its work to help 30 million people across the region has had to be cut back amid a severe funding shortfall.

“Limited humanitarian funding adds to the struggles of millions in the region, with WFP unable to maintain its level of assistance in several countries, leaving vulnerable populations without vital food,” added Ms Fleischer.

“Cutting assistance will have untold consequences for millions and is jeopardising years of work fighting hunger and malnutrition and we already see alarming levels of food insecurity.”