Two killed in strike on Iran-backed militia base in Baghdad

Two militants were killed on Thursday in a strike on a base in eastern Baghdad used by Iran-backed armed groups, a Telegram channel linked to militias said.

Abu Toqa, a deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces and senior member of Al Nujaba militia, was among those killed.

Six militants were injured in the attack on the headquarters of the 12th Brigade of the PMF, an umbrella group of militias, sources said.

The 12th Brigade is linked to Al Nujaba, one of several groups accused of attacking US troops in Iraq and Syria.

There were at least two explosions in eastern Baghdad.

The militias have accused the US of carrying out the attack and said those killed were "senior leaders".

Iran-backed militias have increased drone and rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria owing to Washington's support for Israel in the Gaza war.

The US has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq to advise and assist local forces to prevent a resurgence of ISIS, which in 2014 seized vast areas of the countries.

-This is a developing story ...