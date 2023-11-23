Gaza Strip's Al Shifa Hospital director arrested by Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The director of the Gaza’s biggest hospital has been arrested by the Israeli army, according to a doctor spoken to by The National.

Al Shifa Hospital has become a flashpoint in Israel’s war against Hamas, which began when gunmen from the militant group crossed the border into Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking over 240 hostage.

Khaled Abu Samra, a doctor who was evacuated from the hospital following a siege of the facility and bombardment near its entrances, told The National that "the occupation army arrested the director of Al Shifa Complex, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, and a number of medical personnel".

The Israeli army has forced patients and displaced Palestinians seeking shelter in and around the hospital to evacuate so they can continue inspecting the hospital for possible Hamas infrastructure.

Last week, Israeli soldiers stormed Al Shifa Hospital after encircling it and bombing areas adjacent to hospital buildings, killing scores of people, as about 1,500 people, 600 patients and about 700 staff sheltered inside.

The hospital has been providing medical care for thousands who are injured.

Israel accuses Hamas of using the medical centre as a shield for its operations and claims to have found a tunnel complex under the structure. There are reports of continuing fighting near the hospital, although the Israeli army has said the area is under their control.

Fighting also continues around other health facilities in the beleaguered enclave. Munir Al Bursh, the director-general of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said the Israeli army has warned people in Gaza's Indonesian Hospital to evacuate in four hours.

