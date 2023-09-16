Health warnings as Libya's flood-ravaged Derna struggles to bury thousands of dead

Residents and rescue workers in the Libyan city of Derna are struggling to cope with the thousands of bodies washing up or decaying under rubble, after a flood that smashed down buildings and swept people out to sea.

The World Health Organisation and aid groups urged authorities in Libya to stop burying flood victims in mass graves, saying these could bring long-term mental distress to families or cause health risks if located near water.

A UN report said more than 1,000 people have so far been buried in that manner since Libya, a nation divided by a decade of conflict and political chaos, was hit on Sunday by torrential rain that caused two dams to burst.

Thousands were killed and thousands more are missing.

“Bodies are littering the streets, washing back onshore, and are buried under collapsed buildings and debris. In just two hours, one of my colleagues counted over 200 bodies on the beach near Derna,” Bilal Sablouh, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) forensics manager for Africa, told a briefing in Geneva.

The UN has launched an appeal for US$71 million to assist the hundreds of thousands in need in Libya.

“We don't know the extent of the problem” said Martin Griffiths, UN under secretary general for humanitarian Affairs, on Friday.

Libyan authorities reported that access to some areas has become impossible.

Mr Griffiths, who also serves as UN emergency relief co-ordinator, said that the floods, torrents and ruined buildings are concealing the extent of help needed and more deaths.

Ibrahim Al Arabi, Health Minister in Libya's Tripoli-based western government, told Reuters he was certain groundwater was polluted with by water tainted by dead humans, dead animals, rubbish and chemicals.

“We urge people not to approach the wells in Derna,” he said.

Mohammad Al Qabisi, head of Derna's Wahda Hospital, said a field hospital was treating people with chronic illnesses in need of regular attention. He said there were fears waterborne diseases would spread, but no cholera as yet had been recorded

Parts of Derna, focus of the destruction in Libya's east, were obliterated when the dams above the city broke, and the flood that swept down a usually dry riverbed brought down whole residential blocks as people slept.

The International Organisation for Migration mission in Libya said more than 5,000 people were presumed dead, with 3,922 deaths registered in hospitals, and more than 38,640 were displaced in the flood-stricken region.

The true death toll could be far higher, officials said.

“We should be afraid of an epidemic,” said Nouri Mohamed, 60, at a bakery where free loaves were on offer. “There are still bodies underground … Now there are corpses starting to smell.”

The UN health agency together with the ICRC and International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called for burials to be managed more effectively.

“We urge authorities in communities touched by tragedy to not rush forward with mass burials or mass cremations,” Kazunobu Kojima, medical officer for biosafety and biosecurity in the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said.