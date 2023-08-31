Major gasfield in northern Iraq comes under rocket attack

Several rockets landed in the Khor Mor gasfield in Iraq's northern city of Sulaymaniyah late on Wednesday.

The attack, shortly before midnight, caused no casualties or damage, the Kurdistan region Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gasfield is being developed by the UAE's Dana Gas company.

"The acting minister of natural resources will co-ordinate with Dana Gas by following up on the situation so that the rocket attack will not affect the production of gas and electricity," the statement said.

Sulaymaniyah is one of three provinces that make up the northern Kurdish region.

The Khor Mor gasfield is one of the major operating fields in Iraq.

In 2007, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum signed an agreement with the KRG to appraise, develop, produce, market and sell hydrocarbons from Khor Mor and the nearby Chemchemal field.

For that, they established the Kurdistan Gas Project, which was later joined by the companies Major gas field in northern Iraq comes under rocket attack.

Production started in 2008, sending gas to power stations in the cities of Chemchemal, Bazian and Erbil.

To date, all the gas produced by the field has been used for in-country power generation, providing fuel for more than 80 per cent of the Kurdistan region.

Dana Gas said that production rose by 50 per cent in 2018 from 305 million standard cubic feet per day to 452 million by the end of 2021, together with 15,000 barrels per day of condensate and more than 1,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.