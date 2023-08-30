Iraq president meets Turkish envoy for talks on sharing water as drought stretches

Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid has met a special Turkish envoy in Baghdad, for talks aimed at resolving disputes over the sharing of water.

The Tigris and Euphrates rivers originate from Turkey and Iran and account for about 90 per cent of Iraq’s freshwater supply.

In recent decades, the flow in Iraq has been significantly reduced after Turkey built several dams, while Iran has diverted tributaries that feed the Tigris.

On Wednesday, Mr Rashid met Veysel Eroglu, the Turkish president's special representative on water to Iraq.

The Iraqi president urged Turkey to increase co-operation on the issue of water.

Water scarcity has been a long-standing concern for Iraq, affecting agriculture, industries and communities.

For decades, Iraq has failed to convince Turkey and Iran to reach agreements to ensure what it considers a fair share of water.

Its neighbours say that they, too, suffer from droughts and water scarcity, and Iraq follows outdated irrigation methods.

A years-long drought in Iraq, described as the worst since 1930, has forced authorities to appeal for emergency assistance from the international community.

On Wednesday, Iraq said it should be updated “with Turkey's operational plan regarding the water situation and the minimum share of water to be released to the Tigris and Euphrates”.

Mr Rashid “stressed on the necessity of sharing the technical information between the two sides in order to reach a final joint understanding”, his office said.

Baghdad is preparing recommendations for Turkey to reach a “doable deal on water shares”, the office added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the water situation was “not an intractable or insurmountable challenge to be resolved, but rather the two countries must make serious decisions that are in their best interests and work towards implementing them,” Mr Eroglu said.

The Turkish delegation included experts and consultants in the fields of water, dams, irrigation, agriculture, energy and environment.

Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Aoun Diab Abdullah, and the Minister of Environment, Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amedi, attended the meeting.

Two years ago, the Water Resources Ministry said the Tigris and Euphrates could run dry by 2040 because of dwindling water levels and climate change.

Iraq is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, partly because of its water insecurity. Baghdad signed up to the Paris Climate Accords last year.

Below-average rainfall, insufficient supply and mismanagement have left the war-torn country dry for years, wrecking expanses of arable land, affecting drinking water and increasing the frequency of dust storms.

Earlier this month, the UN's top human rights official, Volker Turk, warned of the potential broader regional consequences of Iraq's water crisis.

After visiting Iraq, Mr Turk said he witnessed the effects of climate change in the southern Iraqi region of Basra.

“Standing in searing heat in that scarred landscape, breathing air polluted by the many gas flares dotting the region, it was clear to me that the era of global boiling has indeed begun,” he told a news conference in Baghdad.

“This is a climate emergency. And it is high time it is treated like one. Not just for Iraq but for the world.”