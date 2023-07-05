Israel claims Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah militia is holding missing researcher

Iraq will be held responsible for well-being of Elizabeth Tsurkov, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says

Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the abduction of Elizabeth Tsurkov on July 5, months after she went missing.
Jul 05, 2023
An Israeli-Russian academic thought to have gone missing in Baghdad in March is alive and being held in Iraq by Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

A statement named the woman as Elisabeth Tsurkov. It said she had gone to Iraq for research on behalf of Princeton University in the US. There were no immediate details on her condition.

Ms Tsurkov entered Iraq on her Russian passport, the statement read.

"Elisabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we see Iraq as responsible for her fate and well-being," the statement said. The situation is being handled by the relevant bodies in Israel, it added.

Ms Tsurkov's mother Irena said they lost contact two months ago. "From what I had known ... she was in Turkey, working on her research for Princeton. I didn't even know she was in Iraq," she told N12 News.

Israeli citizens are forbidden from travelling to Iraq. Kataeb Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Iran-backed militia groups there.

Ms Tsurkov's disappearance was not widely reported.

According to New Lines magazine, a publication of the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a think tank in Washington where she was a fellow, she was abducted in the Iraqi capital in late March. The last post on her Twitter account was on March 21.

Ms Tsurkov's research focused on the Levant and particularly the Syrian civil war, her website says.

Agencies contributed to this report.

Updated: July 05, 2023, 5:55 PM
