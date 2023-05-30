Rival Lebanese Christian parties reach agreement on presidential candidate

The major Christian blocs in the Lebanese parliament said on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement on a presidential nominee.

Lebanon has had a presidential vacuum since the departure of the former head of state, Michel Aoun, from office last October and the country’s polarised parliament was unable to reach a consensus on his successor.

“Now there is an agreement around a candidate … between the FPM and the opposition,” said Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil in an interview with the Kuwaiti press on Tuesday.

The opposition camp includes the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb party and a coalition of independent members of parliament characterised by their opposition to Hezbollah.

Mr Bassil did not reveal the name of the candidate, but reports suggest that Jihad Azour, a former finance minister and director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, has emerged as the leader.

The Free Patriotic Movement, with its long-standing alliance with Hezbollah, has been the traditional rival of the Lebanese Forces.

But it has recently distanced itself from the Iran-backed party and its ally the Amal Movement, which support another candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, for the presidency.

Mr Frangieh's Marada Party has been described as a close friend of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

“The communication with Hezbollah is not severed, but there is no meeting soon,” Mr Bassil said.

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif told The National: “We have described the candidacy of Mr Azour as a manoeuvre … for the Christian parties to agree among themselves to nominate a person for the presidency.

“This is their right and among the principles of the democratic game … we do not believe that their manoeuvre with the nomination of Mr Azour will compromise Mr Frangieh's candidacy, and it will not affect our firm position in supporting him.”

France has long supported a formula that involves Mr Frangieh assuming the role of head of state, with someone from the opposing camp as the prime minister, aiming for a power-sharing arrangement.

Paris has been actively trying to get Saudi Arabia to endorse this option.

France has yet to declare its stance on Mr Azour and whether it will affect its support for Mr Frangieh.

An 'ideal candidate'

Mr Bassil said a “basic agreement has become possible” with the opposition regarding the naming of a candidate, but that they “are still lacking the election mechanism and programmes, which are more important to us than the president himself”.

“Mr Azour would be a good candidate due to his clean record, free from any corruption allegations as he as extensive experience working in internationally recognised organisations – he has also statesmanship experience and capabilities,” a Lebanese Forces source told The National.

“We have been told that we didn't have a viable option, we have been pushed to align on a name, so here we are.

“Mr Azour will be the name on which several groups have converged.”

The source added that “it has become evident that Hezbollah is the one party blocking everything”, and that the Iran-backed party has its “own agenda” far from “Lebanon's interests”.

Back-room talks have been taking place for several weeks between the Lebanese Forces-led bloc and the Free Patriotic Movement over the selection of a presidential candidate.

In Lebanon's sectarian political landscape, these negotiations play a pivotal role in the election of a president, with political parties engaging in intricate bargaining processes with both allies and rivals to determine the candidates.

The prospect of significant breakthroughs remained uncertain for a while, after Mr Bassil rejected the previous candidate from the opposition, Michel Moawad, and a consensus on a suitable candidate was nowhere in sight.

The announcement is an important development, as it suggests the ability of the two rivals to collaborate.

However, it remains unclear when the next parliamentary session to elect the president will take place.

Parliament Speaker and Amal leader Nabih Berri has decided against convening a session, as he said it would probably result in failure for the 12th consecutive time to elect a president.