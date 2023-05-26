Sudan warring sides improving truce compliance, US and Saudi Arabia say

Sudan's warring sides are complying better with the ongoing ceasefire, Saudi Arabia and the US said on Friday, despite reports of sporadic fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

The army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began a seven-day truce on Monday intended to allow access to aid and services, after fighting beginning in mid-April killed hundreds and created a refugee crisis.

Despite a drop in fighting, there have still been reports throughout the week of clashes, artillery fire and air strikes.

“Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24, when the ceasefire-monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the agreement,” a Saudi-US statement said.

Saudi and US representatives “cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did”, it added.

However, in a move that could fuel the fighting, Sudan's defence ministry called on retired soldiers and able citizens to arm themselves at military depots for self-protection “and work based on the plans for their areas”.

Those who remain in Khartoum are experiencing breakdowns in electricity, water, health and communications services.

Many homes, particularly in well-off areas, have been looted, along with food stores, flour mills and other essential facilities.

“It's all part of the chaos of this war,” said Taysir Abdelrahim, who found out from abroad her home had been looted. “Even if we were in Sudan, there's nothing you can do about it.”

One organisation helping children with cancer said a guesthouse it operates had been raided, including its safe and patients' rooms. The children had been transferred previously.

The RSF has denied looting, blaming people who have stolen its uniforms. Its fighters are largely bunkered down in Khartoum neighbourhoods, while the army relies on air power.

It is unclear if either side has gained an edge.

About 1.3 million people have fled their homes, either across borders or within the vast nation.

The health ministry has said at least 730 people have died, though the true figure is probably much higher.

With half of Sudan's roughly 49 million people in need of aid, the US Agency for International Development said grain to feed two million for a month was being sent by ship.

However, it is unclear how that and other aid will reach Sudanese without security guarantees and bureaucratic approval.

“We are in a race against time to get aid to millions of people before the rainy season arrives in June,” said Islamic Relief programme manager Eltahir Imam.

The Saudi-US statement said some aid had been delivered to Khartoum on Friday, without giving details. The Red Cross said it has managed to deliver supplies to seven hospitals.

Fighting has flared in several major cities of western Sudan in recent days, activists have said, most recently overnight in El Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state.

Zalingei and El Geneina have had a communications blackout amid militia attacks. Residents of Nyala said calm had returned after days of fighting, although the water was still cut off.