Kurdish region of Iraq bans gun sales after two professors shot dead

The government of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region has banned the sale of guns to members of the public after two professors were shot dead at Salahaddin University in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region.

The two men were killed on Tuesday, reportedly by a disgruntled former student who apparently purchased the weapon on Facebook.

"We will not allow anyone to undermine public peace and security," Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdish region said on Twitter.

"Today, I have called on security services to close all weapon dealerships and seize all unlicensed weapons. I urge our citizens to join this national campaign and turn over unlicensed weapons to the govt."

Iraq has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world, a legacy of decades of war from the rule of Saddam Hussein to the strife that followed the US-led invasion in 2003.

Before the invasion, the Kurdish region also suffered a civil war between its two main political parties, the Kurdish Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The region was allowed to maintain its own security policy in co-ordination with Baghdad, following Iraq's transformation to a federal system after 2003.

This is a developing story, more to follow.