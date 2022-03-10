ISIS names new leader after death of Muhammad Al Mawla

Abu Al Hasan Al Hashimi Al Qurashi has taken over as leader of the extremist group

The offshoot of Al Qaeda captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017.
Mar 10, 2022

Extremist group ISIS on Wednesday named its new leader, Abu Al Hasan Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi, a month after its previous leader was killed in a US raid.

A statement from the group only revealed the man's nom de guerre and confirmed the death of his predecessor.

The group's late leader Muhammad Al Mawla, referred to as Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi, was killed in Syria on February 3. Al Mawla, 45, lasted only two years in the post after succeeding longtime leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi in 2019. Al Baghdadi was also killed in a US raid.

Quraishi, an Iraqi, never publicly addressed his fighters or followers, avoided electronic communications and oversaw a move to fighting in small devolved units in response to intense pressure from Iraqi and US-led forces.

This is a developing story

Updated: March 10, 2022, 4:50 PM
