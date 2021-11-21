Two Israelis shot in Jerusalem's Old City: medics

Tensions have been high in East Jerusalem following an attack on Wednesday

epa07620775 Israeli border police and riot police separate Palestinians (R) from thousands of marching Israelis (L) who pass through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City during celebrations marking Jerusalem Day, 02 June 2019, commemorating the 1967 Six Day War and Israel's taking control of Arab East Jerusalem and it's Old City. Israel claims the city of Jerusalem was 'reunified' but Palestinians reject that and insist they live under occupation in East Jerusalem. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER
Rosie Scammell
Jerusalem
Nov 21, 2021

Two Israeli men were shot on Sunday in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli medics said.

"Medics and paramedics provide medical care to two men in their thirties, including one in critical condition and one in moderate condition and conscious," said Israel's Magen David Adom national emergency services provider.

The men were shot at Chain Gate, which leads to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, MDA said.

Israeli police said the attacker was "neutralised", a term commonly used when officers shoot someone.

"Police reinforcements were called to the area," the force said in a statement.

Read more
Israeli police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem

The incident comes days after Israeli security forces shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian in the Old City.

The boy stabbed two officers, who were lightly and moderately wounded, police said on Wednesday.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It is home to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, and Al Aqsa mosque which is the third-holiest site in Islam.

This is a developing story

Updated: November 21st 2021, 8:26 AM
IsraelPalestine
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article A fine weekend in Gaza ends with a spectacular lightning storm - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Street art murals in Baghdad - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Two Israelis shot in Jerusalem's Old City: medics
An image that illustrates this article Lebanon must show that Hezbollah can change, says Bahrain minister