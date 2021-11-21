Two Israelis shot in Jerusalem's Old City: medics

Two Israeli men were shot on Sunday in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli medics said.

"Medics and paramedics provide medical care to two men in their thirties, including one in critical condition and one in moderate condition and conscious," said Israel's Magen David Adom national emergency services provider.

The men were shot at Chain Gate, which leads to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, MDA said.

Israeli police said the attacker was "neutralised", a term commonly used when officers shoot someone.

"Police reinforcements were called to the area," the force said in a statement.

Read more Israeli police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem

The incident comes days after Israeli security forces shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian in the Old City.

The boy stabbed two officers, who were lightly and moderately wounded, police said on Wednesday.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It is home to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, and Al Aqsa mosque which is the third-holiest site in Islam.

This is a developing story