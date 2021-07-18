Palestinians injured at Al Aqsa as tensions in Jerusalem rise on Jewish holiday

Heavily armed members of the Israeli security forces near an entrance to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. AFP

Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque compound were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces on Sunday, as tensions rose with Jews visiting the holy site to mark a religious holiday.

The incident comes weeks after violence at the site and elsewhere in occupied East Jerusalem that culminated in a war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

Several worshippers were wounded by security forces or suffered tear-gas inhalation, a spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told The National.

“There is a medic inside Al Aqsa Mosque, they gave first aid to the victims, we don’t know how many injured people [there are],” said Mohammad Fityani.

An Israeli police spokesperson said people threw stones at officers after dawn prayers.

Later on Sunday, Orthodox Jews visited the compound on the occasion of Tisha B’Av. The annual holiday commemorates the destruction of two Jewish temples by the Romans and the Babylonians.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam and while Jews are allowed to visit the complex, they are not permitted to perform prayers there. The holiest site where Jews can pray is the Western Wall, which lies below the mosque compound.

After a briefing with security chiefs, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered visits by Jews to continue at the compound on Sunday.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the events as an “escalation”, which poses “a grave danger to the stability and security of the region”, in a statement published by the official Wafa news agency.

The European Union delegation to the Palestinians said leaders “from all sides should act urgently to calm down this explosive situation”.

Concerned over ongoing tensions around the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount. Acts of incitement have to be avoided and the status quo respected. Israeli authorities, religious, and community leaders from all sides should act urgently to calm down this explosive situation. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) July 18, 2021

Although Jordan serves as custodian of Al Aqsa, Israeli security forces have operated there since the country’s military took control of East Jerusalem in 1967.

The mounting tensions on Sunday come ahead of Muslims marking Eid Al Adha this week.

Ramadan celebrations earlier this year were marred by clashes at Al Aqsa and elsewhere in Jerusalem’s Old City, in which hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israeli police officers were injured.

Violence in Jerusalem was followed on May 10 by the outbreak of the Gaza war, 11 days of worst fighting between Israel and the Palestinian enclave since 2014.

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

What it means to be a conservationist Who is Enric Sala? Enric Sala is an expert on marine conservation and is currently the National Geographic Society's Explorer-in-Residence. His love of the sea started with his childhood in Spain, inspired by the example of the legendary diver Jacques Cousteau. He has been a university professor of Oceanography in the US, as well as working at the Spanish National Council for Scientific Research and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Biodiversity and the Bio-Economy. He has dedicated his life to protecting life in the oceans. Enric describes himself as a flexitarian who only eats meat occasionally. What is biodiversity? According to the United Nations Environment Programme, all life on earth – including in its forests and oceans – forms a “rich tapestry of interconnecting and interdependent forces”. Biodiversity on earth today is the product of four billion years of evolution and consists of many millions of distinct biological species. The term ‘biodiversity’ is relatively new, popularised since the 1980s and coinciding with an understanding of the growing threats to the natural world including habitat loss, pollution and climate change. The loss of biodiversity itself is dangerous because it contributes to clean, consistent water flows, food security, protection from floods and storms and a stable climate. The natural world can be an ally in combating global climate change but to do so it must be protected. Nations are working to achieve this, including setting targets to be reached by 2020 for the protection of the natural state of 17 per cent of the land and 10 per cent of the oceans. However, these are well short of what is needed, according to experts, with half the land needed to be in a natural state to help avert disaster.

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Levante v Real Mallorca (12am) Leganes v Barcelona (4pm) Real Betis v Valencia (7pm) Granada v Atletico Madrid (9.30pm) Sunday Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (12am) Espanyol v Getafe (3pm) Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao (5pm) Eibar v Alaves (7pm) Villarreal v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Real Valladolid v Sevilla (12am)

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

THURSDAY'S FIXTURES 4pm Maratha Arabians v Northern Warriors 6.15pm Deccan Gladiators v Pune Devils 8.30pm Delhi Bulls v Bangla Tigers

Lampedusa: Gateway to Europe

Pietro Bartolo and Lidia Tilotta

Quercus

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn (11.30pm) Saturday Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) Werder Bremen v Schalke (6.30pm) Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach (6.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldof v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Cologne (9.30pm) Sunday Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Mainz (9pm)

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

if you go The flights Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes. The hotels The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

