Will Ray-Ban Meta’s new audio-only glasses be enough to ease privacy concerns?

Ray-Ban Meta unveiled a range of new models at the Meta Connect 2026 conference on Wednesday. Much of the event centred on Meta's pivot away from its short-lived metaverse experiment towards AI agents and superintelligence.

But beyond all the new tools, Meta has interestingly taken away from one of its flagship wearables. The new Ray-Ban Meta Audio product can play music, take calls and answer questions through an AI assistant. What it cannot do is take a photograph.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio is the company’s first pair of audio-only glasses. Meta says sound has been the most-used feature of its AI eyewear since the beginning, making a dedicated pair a logical addition to the range. But it's hard not to also see that the launch arrives at a moment when cameras built into glasses are attracting scrutiny over privacy and consent.

The new frames work much like open-ear headphones. Wearers can listen to music and podcasts, make calls and speak to Meta AI while remaining aware of the sounds around them. Meta claims up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, with a further 48 hours provided by the charging case. At 43g, the company calls them its lightest and slimmest AI glasses yet.

The new model offers up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. Photo: Meta Show caption: The new model offers up to 12 hours of use on a single charg…

There are two styles, the retro Clubmaster and the rectangular Burbank, offered in 23 colour and lens combinations. Both can be fitted with prescription lenses. The glasses are available for pre-order in the US from $349 and are due to ship on October 13. According to launch information, they will be available in 14 European markets, including the UK, France, Italy and Germany.

Removing the camera changes more than the specification sheet. Other Ray-Ban Meta models – including Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 announced during the same event – make it possible to record from the wearer’s point of view without holding up a phone. An indicator light is designed to alert people nearby when a photo or video is being taken, but critics argue that a small light does not necessarily tell someone what is happening or give them a meaningful chance to refuse.

Ray-Ban Meta Audio comes in two styles, Clubmaster and Burbank, with no built-in camera. Photo: Meta Show caption: Ray-Ban Meta Audio comes in two styles, Clubmaster and Burba…

Those concerns have had consequences beyond online debate. Some UK cinemas have banned smart glasses, while France’s data protection authority says businesses have increasingly asked whether they can restrict them at work.

Meta has said privacy is built into its glasses and that it will continue strengthening its protections. The Audio model removes the possibility of filming through the frames, but it still includes microphones and an AI assistant. How those features are used, and how clearly their data practices are explained, will matter to people considering a pair.

Meta says Ray-Ban Meta Audio responds to how people use its glasses, rather than to criticism. Audio may be the feature wearers value most, while removing the cameras may make the glasses easier for others to accept. For the user, questions remain about how the AI assistant handles audio data, but the camera-free design addresses a key privacy concern for those around you who have not consented to being filmed.