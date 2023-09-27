Meta launches next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Facebook parent company Meta and Franco-Italian eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, best known for its Ray-Ban brand, announced the next generation of smart glasses on Wednesday.

Unveiled at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the new smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform, which enables higher-quality photo and video processing as well as faster computing.

The new collection offers the first ever eyewear with live-streaming and Meta artificial intelligence built in, as well as improved audio and microphone systems paired with a redesigned charging case, the companies said.

The live-streaming function allows content creators to broadcast their experiences in real time, hands-free. The wearer can toggle between the glasses and phone camera to Instagram live or Facebook live for up to 30 minutes.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses on display at a Meta Platforms event in California. Bloomberg

Meta AI, the company’s advanced conversational assistant, offering is exclusive to the US market at launch. By saying, “Hey Meta”, wearers can get information and control features using their voice.

“We are incredibly proud to collaborate with Meta to build this nascent category from the ground up,” said Rocco Basilico, chief wearables officer at EssilorLuxottica.

“Meta AI, live streaming and insanely crisp audio and calling capabilities – all hands-free … this is what we imagined when we first decided to enter this space.”

Meta and EssilorLuxottica launched their first smart glasses in September 2021.

The camera in the new smart glasses has gone up from 5-megapixel in the previous edition to an ultrawide 12MP. They come with five built-in microphones to support switching between music and calls, while still allowing the wearer to hear their surroundings.

Starting at $299, the new glasses will be available for purchase from October 17. They also feature an improved companion app, Meta View – compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems – to import content from various platforms.

As a commitment to privacy, the company said it has made the privacy LED light bigger and more noticeable.

The new collection features 21 styles, colours and lens variations. It is available in a full suite of prescription, sun, clear and polarised lenses.

The company is also offering a “remix” option to let users choose frame colour, lens variety and finish to create more than 130 colour and style combinations.